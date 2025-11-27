Nation Briefs

UP: Woman, lover arrested for killing her husband

Balrampur: Three people, including a woman and her lover, were arrested for allegedly murdering her husband and dumping his body here in an orchard, police said on Wednesday. Superintendent of Police Vikas Kumar said the body of Chandrabhan (25) was found on Tuesday in an orchard in Kattyabhari village in Uttar Pradesh’s Balrampur district and the wife had initially lodged a complaint alleging murder. Police found injury marks on the victim’s neck and face during investigation. Surveillance inputs led to the detention of the wife, Poonam alias Phula (20), Chandan (20) who is the victim’s cousin, and their friend Suraj (19).

Taran-Taran based drug smuggler held from Kharar

Chandigarh: Punjab Police’s Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) has busted a drug trafficking module with the arrest of a drug smuggler and recovered 5.084 kg heroin, 1.681 kg ICE (Methamphetamine) and Rs 6,50,000 drug money from his possession, said Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab, Gaurav Yadav here on Wednesday. The operation was conducted by the ANTF Rupnagar Range. The arrested accused has been identified as Akashdeep Singh, a resident of Goindwal Sahib in Tarn Taran. Apart from recovering contraband and drug money, police teams have also recovered one leather bag and two electronic weighing machines, and impounded his white Chevrolet Cruze car (DL 82 AP 9522), which he was using to deliver the drug consignments.