Nation Briefs

New Delhi: The Centre has told the Supreme Court that unregulated online gaming apps have links with terror financing and money laundering and justified bringing a law to regulate these virtual platforms. A bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and KV Viswanathan said it will try to take up the matter for hearing on Thursday. “Unchecked expansion of online money gaming has been linked to financial fraud, money laundering, tax evasion and in some cases, the financing of terrorism, thereby posing threats to national security, public order and integrity of the State,” an affidavit filed by the Centre has said.

Erode: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday alleged Governor RN Ravi has spoken arrogantly by labelling Tamil Nadu, a haven of peace, as an extremist state and that his arrogance must be tamed. Addressing an event here, Stalin targeted the BJP-led regime for rejecting Tamil Nadu’s proposals for MetroRail in Coimbatore and Madurai. He alleged the BJP-led Centre has decided that it must not sanction any projects for Tamil Nadu since the state has not voted for the Saffron party. As if such trouble was not enough, the BJP government at the Centre has appointed a person as Governor to permanently prevent Tamil Nadu’s growth, he alleged.