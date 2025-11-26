Nation Briefs

ECR GM Meets Railway Staff, Orders Time-Bound Action on Grievances

hajipur: Two Railway employees and dependants met East Central Railway (ECR) General Manager Chhatrasal Singh at the zonal headquarters in Hajipur on Tuesday to highlight their pending issues. The GM instructed the concerned departments to take swift action and ensure time-bound resolution of the grievances. ECR officials said that every Tuesday has been reserved for railway employees seeking to meet the General Manager regarding departmental matters.

NFR Strengthens Safety Measures AHEAD OF Foggy Season

maligaon: The NFR has undertaken “extensive preparations” to ensure safe train operations during the approaching foggy and inclement weather season. In line with Railway Board guidelines, the zone is equipping locomotives with Fog Safe Devices to assist Loco Pilots in identifying signals and markers under low-visibility conditions. Automatic signalling systems are also being upgraded to enhance reliability and safety during fog. The NFR has strengthened its infrastructure by ensuring adequate availability of detonators, lime-marking key track locations for better visibility, repainting signal sighting boards and level crossing gates with luminous strips.