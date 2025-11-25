Nation Briefs

Chardham Yatra concludes as doors of Badrinath Dham close FOR WINTERS

Gopeshwar: The Chardham Yatra concluded on Tuesday as the doors of the Badrinath Dham located in Uttarakhand’s upper Garhwal region closed for the winter season. Officials of the Shri Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee said that after special prayers, the doors of Badrinath Dham were closed for devotees at 2.56 pm on Tuesday. Despite cold weather conditions, a large number of devotees from India and abroad were present to have darshan of Badri Vishal. They said that the process of closing the doors had begun in the morning. The last puja before closing was performed by Rawal Amarnath Namboodri, chief priest of Badrinath temple. The ‘utsav doli’ of the Lord Badrinath will depart on Wednesday for the Narsingh Temple in Jyotirmath, his winter residence.

Gadkari visits Barsana in Mathura, listens to Bhagwat Katha

Mathura: Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday visited Barsana in Mathura. During his more than three-hour-long stay, he listened to Bhagwat Katha, Radha Kant Shastri, the executive president of Maan Mandir Seva Sansthan, said. He also met Padma Shri saint Ramesh Baba. They discussed various religious and infrastructure-related issues. Gadkari also shared some infrastructure project stories with the saint, Shastri added. The minister also sought blessings at Radharani temple in Barsana.