Nation Briefs

NFR: RPF NABS 6 INVOLVED IN THEFT OF PASSENGER’S BELONGINGS

Maligaon: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of NFR, during regular checks and drives from November 19 to 20, apprehended six persons involved in theft of passenger’s belongings. During this check at different stations and trains, they successfully recovered valuables worth approximately Rs 1.65 lakh from trains and railway stations at Guwahati and Katihar. All the apprehended persons along with the recovered valuables were handed over to the respective In-charge of GRP for further legal actions.

ITBP TO SET UP 10 ALL-WOMEN BORDER OUTPOSTS ALONG LAC

New Delhi/Jammu: The Indo-Tibetan Border Police force, which guards the 3,488 km-long India-China LAC, is establishing 10 all-women border posts along this arduous and icy frontier, the director general of the paramilitary said. The force, as part of its ambitious “forwardisation” plan, initiated post the 2020 military clash in Ladakh, has also moved its 215 border posts forward along the front on India’s north and eastern flank so far. Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) DG Praveen Kumar said this during the 64th Raising Day parade of the force held in Jammu on Saturday.