Nation Briefs

CM Khandu announces dedicated archery stadium in Arunachal

Itanagar: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Sunday announced that Arunachal Pradesh will soon construct a dedicated archery stadium, reaffirming his government’s commitment to transforming the state into a leading sporting hub of the Northeast. He made the announcement while inaugurating the 42nd NTPC sub-junior national archery championship, at the golden jubilee outdoor stadium, Yupia, near here. Calling 2025 a “landmark year for Indian archery”, Khandu highlighted the nation’s historic achievements, including India’s first-ever gold at the World Archery Championship 2025, a strong medal tally at the 24th Asian Archery Championship, and an impressive seven medals at the 2025 World Archery Para Championship.

UP: Man gives woman ‘triple talaq’ over dowry refusal, booked

Pilibhit: A woman was allegedly given ‘triple talaq’ by her husband after she refused to meet his dowry demands, police said on Sunday. Station House Officer, Sungarhi, Naresh Tyagi said an FIR has been lodged against the husband, Asif, and six of his family members based on a complaint filed by the woman, Muskan. Charges related to dowry harassment and instant triple talaq have been invoked, he added. According to police, Muskan, from Eidgah Kashiram Colony, was married three years ago to Asif of Filkhana locality in the Kotwali area.