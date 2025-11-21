Nation Briefs

Bickering among Mahayuti allies, claims Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said Mahayuti allies have started fighting among themselves, and called Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s recent meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah a show of “helplessness”. Addressing members of the Shikshak Sena, the teacher’s wing of Sena (UBT), at the MIG Club here, Thackeray took a dig at the BJP over pre-poll sops, saying what others offer citizens is “revdi” but what the ruling party gives to people is a “favour”. “They (Mahayuti partners) have started fighting among themselves. Someone has gone to Delhi to rant that he has been beaten up. Why this helplessness?” Thackeray asked without naming Shinde, who heads the rival Shiv Sena.

Omar meets Sitharaman amid deepening fiscal crisis in J&K

New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday called on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman here, a meeting held against the backdrop of the financial constraints faced by the Union Territory, officials said. The official X handle of Abdullah’s office said the two leaders held discussion on key developmental priorities in J&K. “The meeting focused on strengthening infrastructure, boosting investment and ensuring continued financial support for welfare-driven initiatives in J&K,” the CM’s office said.