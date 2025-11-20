Nation Briefs

NFR celebrates Birth Anniversary of Zubeen Garg at Headquarters

Maligaon: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) commemorated the birth anniversary of the late legendary singer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg on November 18 at the NFR Headquarters, Maligaon. The programme witnessed the gracious presence of distinguished guests — Diganta Sarma, Biman Baruah, Babita Sarma and Manash Hazarika— all of whom shared a close association with the renowned maestro. They were later felicitated by the General Manager of NFR, Chetan Kumar Shrivastava.

Punjab police nabs 110 drug smugglers with 1.8 kg heroin

Chandigarh: Punjab Police conducted raids at 298 locations on Wednesday leading to the arrest of 110 drug smugglers after registration of 92 first information reports (FIRs) across the state. With this, the number of total drug smugglers arrested has reached 37,392 in 263 days. The raids have resulted in recovery of 1.8 kg heroin, 1,928 intoxicant pills and Rs 7,650 drug money from the possession of arrested drug smugglers. Notably, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann has asked the Commissioners of Police, Deputy Commissioners and Senior Superintendent of Police to make Punjab a drug free state.