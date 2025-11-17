Nation Briefs

TVK holds protest against SIR across Tamil Nadu

Chennai: Actor-politician Vijay-led Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam on Sunday held a state-wide demonstration against the SIR of electoral rolls exercise being carried out across Tamil Nadu. TVK state general secretary N Anand and senior leader Adhav Arjuna led the protests in Chennai, while others including joint general secretary CTR Nirmalkumar took part in Madurai and propaganda secretary KG Arunraaj in Coimbatore. Addressing the gathering at Chepauk here, Arjuna said, “TVK leader Vijay is not a candidate for the 2026 Assembly elections, but he will be the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.”

Cong to launch talent hunt for hiring spokespersons in Jharkhand

Ranchi: Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee President Keshav Mahato Kamlesh said on Sunday that the party will soon launch a talent hunt to appoint spokespersons at the state and regional levels. The programme aims to identify talent that possesses a deep understanding of the country’s constitution, culture and politics. The event in Jharkhand where the Congress is a constituent of the ruling coalition will be organised under the aegis of the party’s National Media Talent Hunt. The entire process will be transparent, involving people from NGOs, civil society, and the media world in this initiative.