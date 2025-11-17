Nation Briefs

NFR: RPF Continues Crackdown on Smuggling Across Region

Maligaon: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) continues to demonstrate its commitment towards ensuring the safety and security of railway passengers and property. During the month of October, the RPF/NFR apprehended 37 persons involved in the smuggling of narcotics items and contraband goods valued at approximately Rs 9,40,79,933. Recently, the RPF of New Coochbehar recovered 37.1 kgs of unclaimed Ganja worth Rs 3.71 lakhs at New Coochbehar Railway Station. The recovered items were handed over to OC/GRP/ New Coochbehar for necessary action.

Maha: 32 cattle die as truck catches fire in Nagpur

Nagpur: Thirty-two cattle died when the container truck transporting them illegally caught fire in Nagpur district of Maharashtra on Sunday, police said, adding that three persons were arrested. The incident occurred at Fetri village under the jurisdiction of the Kalmeshwar police station in the evening after a 12-wheeler truck developed a flat tyre. A police official said the fire was triggered by friction as the driver didn’t stop the vehicle. Thirty-two cattle died on the spot, while ten animals were rescued by villagers.