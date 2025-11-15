Nation Briefs

Several panchayats demand to be merged with SBS Nagar district

Hoshiarpur: Several village panchayats from the Garhshankar assembly segment in Hoshiarpur on Friday submitted a memorandum to Punjab Deputy Speaker Jai Krishan Singh Rouri, demanding that their areas be merged with the neighbouring Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar (Nawanshahr) district. Panchayat representatives told Rouri that successive governments have ignored the residents’ decades-long demand, according to a release.They said several villages of the constituency are geographically closer to SBS Nagar, while people currently have to travel 60-80 km to reach the Hoshiarpur district headquarters, causing inconvenience to the poor, women, elderly and daily-wage earners.

Trial courts cannot write judgments in ‘Hinglish’: Allahabad HC

prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court on Friday said that while trial courts in the state of Uttar Pradesh are at liberty to write their judgments either in Hindi or English, they cannot write judgments that are partially in English and partially in Hindi.The bench comprising Justice Rajeev Misra and Justice Ajay Kumar said so while dismissing a criminal appeal filed by Vaid Prakash Tyagi, an informant in a dowry death case challenging the acquittal of the accused-husband. The court said that, being a Hindi-speaking state, the very objective of writing judgments in Hindi is that ordinary litigants can understand the judgment written by the court and also the reasons assigned by the court for either allowing or rejecting their claim.