Nation Briefs

NFR Completes Major Road Over Bridge at Chaparmukh

Maligaon: In a significant step towards enhancing safety and ensuring smooth rail and road connectivity, Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has successfully completed the construction of a crucial Road Over Bridge (ROB) in lieu of Level Crossing Gate No. ST-33 at Chaparmukh. The ROB was inaugurated on November 11 by Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma, in the presence of senior Railway officials and dignitaries. With the commissioning of this ROB, Level Crossing No. ST-33 has been permanently closed.

Gujarat: two workers killed, 20 injured after boiler explosion

Bharuch: At least two workers were killed and 20 others injured after a boiler exploded and triggered a major fire at a pharmaceutical factory in Bharuch district of Gujarat in the wee hours of Wednesday, an official said. The incident took place around 2.30 am at the factory located in Saykha GIDC area, he said.

“A powerful boiler explosion inside the factory triggered a massive fire,” Bharuch District Collector Gaurang Makwana said, adding that the blaze was later brought under control.