Nation Briefs

Punjab reigns supreme at SECOnd Federation Gatka Cup

Chandigarh: The Punjab Gatka team ascended to the pinnacle of martial arts prowess, seizing the overall championship title at the 2nd Federation Gatka Cup. In a spectacular display of tradition and tenacity, the contingent from Punjab left an indelible mark on the tournament, held at the Bengaluru City University campus. Their arch-rivals Haryana secured the overall runners-up position in the competition.

Cross-border weapon smuggling network busted in Ferozepur

chandigarh: Punjab Police on Tuesday said it has unearthed a cross-border weapon smuggling network with the arrest of two persons in Ferozepur. Those arrested have been identified as Gurpreet Singh alias Gori, a resident of village Ruhela Hazi of Ferozepur and Vikramjeet Singh alias Vicky, a resident of Jalalabad in Fazilka, said DGP Punjab Gaurav Yadav. Four 9MM Glock pistols, along with four magazines and four live cartridges, were recovered from their possession. Accused Vikramjeet “maintained direct links with a Pakistan-based smuggler involved in illegal arms trafficking”.