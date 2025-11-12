Nation Briefs

Polling ends for Jubilee Hills assembly by-election

hyderabad: Polling for the Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election, which is seen as a popularity test for Telangana’s Congress government, came to an end at 6 pm on Tuesday. However, those who were in queues in the polling booths at 6 pm would be allowed to cast their votes. Officials said 47.16 per cent voter turnout was reported till 5 pm. The polling which began at 7 am was largely peaceful. The bypoll is necessitated following the death of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath in June this year. The contest is triangular among the ruling Congress, BJP and BRS.

BJP appoints Bawankule as in-charge for Maharashtra local body polls

mumbai: The BJP on Tuesday appointed Maharashtra Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule as the party’s in-charge for the upcoming local body polls in the state, which are being held after six years. State BJP president Ravindra Chavan announced the decision during a meeting in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The ruling Mahayuti alliance would secure 51 per cent of the votes and sweep the elections with a two-thirds majority across the state, Bawankule said in the meeting. “We will ensure the Mahayuti wins all elections in Maharashtra, including municipal corporations, zilla parishads, municipal councils and nagar panchayats, with an overwhelming majority,” he said. Fadnavis instructed district in-charges to focus on coordination within the Mahayuti alliance and refrain from criticising partner parties.