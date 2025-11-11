Nation Briefs

NFR: Loco Pilots’ Vigilance Prevents Elephant Mishaps

Maligaon: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) on Monday said alert loco pilots and staff helped prevent multiple elephant-train collisions across its network in October. On October 10, tower wagon driver Jitendra Kumar halted his vehicle in time after spotting two elephants crossing the track between Rajabhatkhawa and Kalchini in the Alipurduar Division. Similarly, on October 16, loco pilot Satyendra Yadav and assistant loco pilot Sudarshan Hatimuria stopped their train after noticing four elephants on the Mariani–Titabar section of the Tinsukia Division. Again, on October 24, the crew of the Dibrugarh–New Delhi Rajdhani Express — loco pilot Lalman and assistant loco pilot Vinit Gupta — applied emergency brakes near Bokajan–Khotkhoti to avoid hitting an elephant.

Pelting of stones not very ordinary action: SC to Sabir Shah

New Delhi: Pelting of stones in Jammu and Kashmir is not a very ordinary action, the Supreme Court on Monday remarked while asking Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Ahmed Shah to approach the NC government for obtaining his detention order. A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Nath granted the NIA three weeks to respond to Shah’s fresh affidavit after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta pointed out newly mentioned facts and stressed his links with Pakistan-based terror networks.