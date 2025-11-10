Nation Briefs

Raj: 2 killed as speeding SUV hits motorcycle in Sikar

Jaipur: A man and his nephew were killed after a speeding SUV rammed into their motorcycle on the Fatehpur-Churu highway in Rajasthan’s Sikar district on Sunday, police said. The victims, identified as Shishram (28) and Vikas (21), residents of Malsisar in Jhunjhunu district were on their way to distribute wedding invitation cards when the accident occurred near the Gangapura bus stand, they said. Head Constable Rajesh Kumar said a Haryana-registered SUV coming at a high speed from the opposite direction hit their motorcycle near Ramgarh, leaving both severely injured. Local residents rushed to help and informed the police. Both men were taken to hospitals in Ramgarh and Fatehpur, where they succumbed to their injuries during treatment. The driver of the offending vehicle fled the spot after the crash.

UP: 3 teenagers feared drowned in Ganga river

Ghazipur: Three teenage boys are feared drowned in the Ganga River on Sunday while taking a ritual bath after performing cremation of an elderly relative, police said. According to officials, the victims were identified as Aditya Jaiswal (17), Mandol Maddheshiya (16), and Kundan Maurya (16), all residents of Bahadurganj Bazar. They attended the cremation of their elderly relative. After the cremation, the boys went to Posta Ghat in Ghazipur city to take a dip in the Ganga as part of post-cremation rituals.