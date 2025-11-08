Nation Briefs

ED makes 3rd arrest in Reliance Power ‘fake’ bank guarantee linked PMLA case

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Friday said it has made a fresh and the third arrest in connection with a money laundering probe against businessman Anil Ambani’s group company Reliance Power linked to issuance of an alleged fake bank guarantee of Rs 68 crore. Amar Nath Dutta, a resident of Kolkata, was taken into custody on Thursday under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). A special court sent him to ED custody till November 10, it said in a statement. The federal probe agency has arrested former Reliance Power CFO Ashok Kumar Pal and a private person Partha Sarathi Biswal, MD of an Odisha-based company named Biswal Tradelink.

Order restructuring PU Senate stands rescinded: Education Ministry

New Delhi: The Ministry of Education on Friday announced that the notification for changing the constitution and composition of the Panjab University Senate and Syndicate stands rescinded. Panjab University’s decision to replace the 59-year-old Senate and Syndicate with a smaller, largely nominated structure triggered sharp political reactions in Punjab, with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann calling it “unconstitutional.” “It has been decided by the Ministry of Education that the order changing the constitution & composition of the senate and syndicate shall stand rescinded,” the Ministry of Education stated.