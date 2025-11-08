Nation Briefs

Public tender not private bargain, says Supreme Court

New Delhi: Observing that a public tender is not a private bargain, the Supreme Court on Friday said courts must intervene in a case of misconstruction of a tender condition or irrationality. A bench of Justices Sanjay Kumar and Alok Aradhe said that when an authority misinterprets the tender condition, it diminishes competition. The apex court said the misinterpretation of the tender condition deprives the State of its legitimate revenue. “A public tender is not a private bargain. It is an instrument of governance, a mechanism through which the State discharges its solemn duty as trustee of public wealth. Its purpose is not merely procedural compliance, but maximisation of public value through a process, i.e. fair, transparent and competitive,” the bench said.

Rahul to visit MP on Sat; interact with party’s district chiefs in Pachmarhi

Bhopal: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Madhya Pradesh on Saturday and interact with the party’s district presidents at Pachmarhi hill station. The event is part of the Congress’ Sangathan Srajan Abhiyan (SSA) that aims to strengthen the party grassroots structure ahead of the 2028 MP Assembly polls. He will reach Bhopal from Bihar on Saturday at 3.30 pm, then fly off to Pachmari where a training camp for district presidents is underway, MP Congress chief Jitu Patwari told PTI. After the interaction, Gandhi will fly back to Bihar, Patwari added.