Nation Briefs

NFR, IIT-G collaborate on AI surveillance tech for goods wagons

Maligaon: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), in collaboration with IIT Guwahati’s Technology Innovation and Development Foundation (IITG TIDF), on Thursday hosted a technical presentation at its headquarters here. A team of experts from IITG TIDF showcased DRISHTI, an advanced AI-based surveillance and locking monitoring system designed for goods wagons. The system aims to enhance security and monitoring efficiency across freight operations.

NGAI to host 2nd Federation Gatka Cup from Nov 7–9

Chandigarh: The National Gatka Association of India (NGAI) is all set to host the 2nd Federation Gatka Cup–2025 at Bengaluru City University, Karnataka, from November 7 to 9, bringing together India’s finest young Gatka warriors for a thrilling martial showdown. NGAI president Harjeet Singh Grewal and vice president of International Sikh Martial Art Council Sukhchain Singh Kalsani on Thursday said that Gatka teams from ten states will compete in under-19 age groups in Gatka Soti and Farrie Soti events in both individual and team events.