Nation Briefs

Bihar: Jan Suraaj Party candidate joins BJP day before polls

Patna: Sanjay Singh, the Jan Suraaj Party candidate from Bihar’s Munger Assembly seat, joined the BJP on Wednesday, a day before the first phase of Assembly elections. Singh extended his support to NDA nominee Kumar Pranay, the BJP candidate from the seat. “Bihar has witnessed tremendous growth under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. I am confident that the state will continue to develop further under the NDA rule,” Singh told reporters after joining the saffron party. He expressed confidence that the NDA would win the polls with a huge margin.

Over 68K officers deployed for SIR exercise in TN, say authorities

Chennai: As many as 68,467 Booth Level Officers have been deployed for the SIR exercise in Tamil Nadu that commenced on November 4, authorities said here on Wednesday. As part of the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in the state, 68,467 BLOs and 7,234 BLO-supervisors have been actively deployed to facilitate the distribution and collection of enumeration forms from eligible citizens for inclusion in the draft electoral rolls. Deputy Election Commissioner, Bhanu Prakash Yeturu and Director (Election Commission) Krishna Kumar Tiwari reviewed the progress of SIR in the districts of Chengalpattu, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Tiruvallur and Vellore on November 5, Chief Electoral Officer.