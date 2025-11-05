Nation Briefs

Delegates from 7 nations to witness phase one of Bihar polls

New Delhi: As many as 14 delegates from seven countries will witness up close the first phase of the Bihar assembly polls on Thursday as part of an international visitors’ programme of the Election Commission. Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar along with Election Commissioner Vivek Joshi held an interaction with the participants. The 14 participants from France, South Africa, Belgium, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand and Colombia attended the inaugural session where they were provided a demonstration of the EVMs followed by a presentation by senior officers of EC on various aspects of elections.

Maha: 49L landholders to get ownership as land law amended

Mumbai: Maharashtra minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Tuesday said around 49 lakh landholders in the state will now get ownership rights once amendments to the land fragmentation law are implemented, thereby effectively regularising land transactions carried out since 1965. The state government issued a notification for the implementation of the amendments to the Fragmentation and Consolidation Act on Tuesday. “Nearly 49 lakh landholders - representing around two crore citizens - will now have their names officially recorded on land documents. All such land transactions between November 15, 1965 and October 15, 2024, will be deemed regularised without any payment of fees,” Bawankule told reporters.