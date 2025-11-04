Nation Briefs

Gaurav Gogoi 100 per cent Pakistani agent, Himanta claims again

Tezpur/Guwahati: Two days after Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi termed Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma “unfit” to head the government, the BJP leader on Monday reiterated his statement that the opposition leader is a “100 per cent Pakistani agent”. Speaking to reporters here, Sarma also said that he would be happy if Gogoi files a case against him for making such a remark. When asked about Gogoi’s alleged links with Pakistani agencies, the CM said: “Yes, 100 per cent. People drink milk after mixing some water. Gaurav Gogoi’s link with Pakistani agents does not have a little water, it’s 100 per cent milk. That means whatever I have said is 100 per cent correct.” On October 31, he had alleged that Gogoi is a “100 per cent Pakistani agent”, planted by a foreign power.

Fadnavis reviews vital infra projects in Mumbai, Thane and Pune

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday directed that the BDD Chawl redevelopment project be declared an “essential project” and instructed officials to ensure all ongoing infrastructure projects are completed within scheduled timelines. Chairing a review meeting of infrastructure projects for Mumbai, Thane and Pune here, Fadnavis emphasised the need to use modern technology and to ensure completion of new projects within two to two-and-a-half years.