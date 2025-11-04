Nation Briefs

Maha: Probe ordered into ‘brutal assault’ of disabled child in school

Mumbai: Maharashtra Disability (Divyang) Welfare minister Atul Save on Monday announced a probe and action against those involved, after a disturbing viral video showing a child at a school for the disabled being mercilessly beaten by the staff. The video is from the Chaitanya Kanifnath Apang Vidyalay in Mandki village of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district and shows a disabled boy studying in the residential school being brutally beaten with a cooker lid with his hands tied behind.

NFR SAYS ARARIA–GALGALIA SECTION’S ELECTRIFICATION COMPLETED SUCCESSFULLY

Maligaon: The Principal Chief Electrical Engineer (PCEE) of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) conducted the statutory inspection for commissioning of the Railway Electrification works in the Araria and Araria Court to Bibiganj section, covering 67.186 Route Kilometres (RKM) and 82.698 Track Kilometres (TKM) under the Katihar Division on October 30. The inspection was completed successfully, marking a key step toward operationalising electric train services in the section. This follows the earlier completion of the Thakurganj–Bibiganj electrification work in June, covering 41.43 RKM and 48.13 TKM. With the commissioning of both sections, a continuous electrified corridor from Araria to Galgalia has now been established.