Nation Briefs

Plea in Calcutta HC over detention of foreign minorities

kolkata: A petition was moved before the Calcutta High Court on Monday seeking the release of minority citizens from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh who continue to remain in prisons across India despite a Central notification supposedly barring criminal proceedings against them. Filed as a public interest litigation, the plea reportedly cites a Union government notification issued on September 1, 2025, which supposedly stated that no criminal action should be taken against minority communities arriving in India from the three neighbouring countries. Yet, several such individuals are allegedly still detained in jails, including those in West Bengal. The petitioner has urged the court to direct authorities to ensure their immediate release, terming the continued detention a violation of both the Central directive and human rights principles.

Fadnavis reviews vital infra projects in Mumbai, Thane and Pune

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday directed that the BDD Chawl redevelopment project be declared an “essential project” and instructed officials to ensure all ongoing infrastructure projects are completed within scheduled timelines. Chairing a review meeting of infrastructure projects for Mumbai, Thane and Pune here, Fadnavis emphasised the need to use modern technology and to ensure completion of new projects.