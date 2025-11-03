Nation Briefs

Congress fields former MLA Sabarinadhan in TVM civic polls

Thiruvananthapuram: Ahead of the local body elections in Kerala, the Congress on Sunday released its preliminary list of candidates for the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, which includes former MLA K S Sabarinadhan. Senior Congress leader K Muraleedharan announced the list, stating that the party’s goal was to reclaim power in the Corporation. “In the last two terms, the Congress and the UDF were in third position in the council. Our target is to recapture the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation. For the past several years, we have been in the opposition here,” Muraleedharan said. He added that Congress was confident of securing a majority this time. “We will launch a vehicle rally from November 3 to 12 across Thiruvananthapuram, highlighting corruption and calling for a change in power,” he said.

B’luru: Shivakumar appeals Bihari people to vote for ‘Mahagathbandhan’

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Sunday appealed to businesses and establishments in the city, employing people from Bihar in their organisations, to grant them three to four days of leave, to enable them to cast a vote during the Assembly polls in their home state. Shivakumar, who is also the Karnataka Congress President, appealed to people of Bihar, residing in Bengaluru to vote for ‘Mahagathbandhan’, while pitching it as the only alternative to that state’s progress.