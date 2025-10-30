Nation Briefs

Bihar polls: EC reviews measures to check anti-social elements

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Thursday reviewed measures taken to check the entry of anti-social elements, drugs and freebies in poll-bound Bihar from neighbouring states and Nepal. The coordination meeting was attended by top officials of Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Officials from the Union Home Ministry, enforcement agencies and Railways were also part of the deliberations. Polling in Bihar will be held on November 6 and 11, while votes will be counted on November 14. An official statement said the EC top brass reviewed law-and-order arrangements in Bihar and its neighbouring states.

J&K: Two government teachers dismissed over ‘terror links’

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday dismissed two government teachers for their alleged active links with terrorist outfits, an action that attracted strong criticism from prominent political figures, including Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti. The terminated employees were identified as Ghulam Hussain and Majid Iqbal Dar, who, officials claimed, were actively involved in supporting activities of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror outfit. The dismissals were carried out by invoking Article 311 of the Constitution, which allows for termination without a full inquiry.