Nation Briefs

NFR: Teams behind new rail line projects felicitated by Rail minister

Maligaon: The Minister of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, felicitated the Railway teams behind the successful completion of the Bairabi – Sairang and Araria – Galgalia New Rail Line Projects at a ceremony held on October 29 at the Railway Board, New Delhi. The event was graced by Satish Kumar, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Railway Board; Arun Kumar Chaudhary, General Manager, Northeast Frontier Railway (Construction); Anjani Kumar, Chief Administrative Officer, NF Railway (Construction), Hitendra Goyal, Chief Administrative Officer, NF Railway (Construction) and other senior officials and team members associated with both landmark projects.

ECR: After Chhath festival, special trains available for various cities

Hajipur: In view of the rush of passengers after the Chhath festival, many special trains are being operated from Patna, Barauni, Saharsa, Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga, Gaya etc. stations to important stations like New Delhi, Mumbai, Secunderabad.