Nation Briefs

‘Over 70% Raj voters exempted from submitting documents in SIR’

Jaipur: Nearly 70.55 per cent of voters in Rajasthan will not be required to submit any documents during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Naveen Mahajan said on Tuesday. Speaking to mediapersons, Mahajan said the Election Department has already completed extensive voter mapping ahead of the SIR, learning from the experience of the first phase of the exercise in Bihar, where confusion had arisen over document submission. “As of the day the SIR was announced, more than 70 per cent of voters in Rajasthan will not need to provide any documents. When Booth Level Officers (BLOs) begin visiting homes to collect forms, this figure could cross 80 per cent,” Mahajan said.

No factionalism in Kerala unit, all stand united: Congress

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday asserted there is no factionalism in its Kerala unit and the party will return to power following the Assembly elections slated next year. The assertion was made after a marathon six-hour meeting of state leaders with the party high command, where Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi were present. The meeting was attended by the senior leadership from Kerala at Indira Bhawan headquarters of the Congress, along with party general secretary, Organisation, KC Venugopal.