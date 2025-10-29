Nation Briefs

NFR: Scouts & Guides rendered voluntary services at stations

Maligaon: On the occasion of Chhath Puja, volunteers from the Bharat Scouts & Guides actively extended their support at various stations under the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR). Their dedicated efforts contributed significantly to managing the festive rush and assisting passengers, complementing the extensive measures undertaken by NFR to ensure smooth, safe and comfortable travel across its jurisdiction.

State-Level Haryana Day Celebrations to be Held from Nov 1-3 in Panchkula

chandigarh: The Haryana government will organise the state-level Haryana Day Celebrations on the occasion of the State’s Foundation Day from November 1 to 3, at Yavanika Ground, Sector 5, Panchkula. The three-day festival will be inaugurated by Governor, Ashim Kumar Ghosh, while Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will also be present on the occasion. Ministers of the state, senior officials, artists, and a large number of citizens will attend the event. During the celebrations, participant students from colleges across the state will take part in Group Dance and Ragini competitions. Outstanding performers will be awarded cash prizes worth lakhs of rupees. The first prize will be Rs 1 lakh. The Chief Minister will again visit the venue on November 3 to present awards to the winners.