Nation Briefs

National Conference only party taking BJP head on: CM Omar

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday asserted that his party, the National Conference (NC), stands alone in actively confronting the BJP, while sharply criticising rivals for forging covert or outright ties with the saffron party. Talking to reporters here, Abdullah emphatically dismissed speculation of any alliance between the NC and the BJP, and sought to draw a clear distinction between his government’s necessity for cordial ties with the Centre for effective governance and his party’s political equation with the BJP. “The National Conference is the only party which is taking the BJP head on and nobody else is doing that,” the chief minister said.

Voters elect govt in democracy but today govert chooses voters: Uddhav targets BJP

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday accused the ruling BJP of vote theft by asserting that voters elect governments in democracy but today the government chooses voters. Addressing party workers here, Thackeray said a case should be registered against the Election Commissioner for “corrupt practice” of bogus voters. He said after winning the Lok Sabha polls and forming the government at the Centre, the Election Commissioners will be booked and will have to face trial. The BJP gave the call of Atmanirbhar Bharat.