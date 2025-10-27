Nation Briefs

Chhattisgarh: 21 Naxals surrender in Kanker; hand over 18 weapons

Kanker: As many as 21 Maoist cadres surrendered in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district on Sunday after handing over 18 weapons to authorities, a police official said. They laid down arms under the ‘Poona Margem: Rehabilitation through Reintegration’ initiative started by Bastar Range police, the official added. “The 21 includes Division Committee Secretary Mukesh. Thirteen are women ultras. The 21 comprise four divisional committee members, nine area committee members and eight part of the outlawed movement’s lower rungs. They all belong to the Kuemari/Kiskodo Area Committee of the Keshkal Division (North Sub-Zonal Bureau) of the Communist Party of India (Maoist),” the official said.

Army organises run in Arunachal to celebrate valour of infantry

Itanagar: The Indian Army organised a run at Menchuka in Arunachal Pradesh’s Shi-Yomi district on Sunday to celebrate the grit, valour and unwavering spirit of the infantry, a defence spokesperson said. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from both serving personnel and local residents of Menchuka Valley, reflecting the unity, discipline and strong soldier–civilian bond, he said. Ahead of the Infantry Day on October 27, the run was held in the 2.4 km and 4 km categories and began with an energising warm-up session, followed by spirited participation across both routes, defence spokesperson Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said.