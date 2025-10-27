Nation Briefs

Indian Railways operating 12,011 special trains to amid festive rush

Maligaon: Indian Railways (IR) has made extensive arrangements to meet the surge in passenger demand during the ongoing festive season. To ensure smooth travel during Puja, Diwali, and Chhath, IR is operating 12,011 special trains, a significant increase from 7,724 trains during the same period last year. In the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) zone, 48 special festival trains are running, covering a total of 620 trips across various routes from September to December. Special arrangements have been made at major stations like Katihar, New Jalpaiguri, Guwahati, Jogbani, and Kishanganj, including holding areas, passenger announcement systems, fans, additional ticket counters, and automatic ticket vending machines to ensure smooth passenger movement.

NF Railway to Observe Vigilance Awareness Week

Maligaon: NF Railway will be observing the Vigilance Awareness Week from October 27 to November 2, throughout all its divisions, workshops and construction field units. The theme for the observance this year is “Vigilance: Our Shared Responsibility.” The observance follows the directives of the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) and forms part of a broader three-month campaign from August 18 to November 17, aimed at reinforcing preventive vigilance measures across the zone. The objective is to strengthen the culture of integrity, transparency and accountability at all levels of railway functioning.