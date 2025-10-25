Nation Briefs

Chhattisgarh: 5 die in week after consuming food at post-funeral feast

Narayanpur: Five persons died in one week, and many took ill after they allegedly consumed contaminated food at a post-funeral feast in a village in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district, officials said on Friday. The incident occurred at Dunga village under the Orchha development block, an official said. He said that the victims, including a two-month-old infant, Budhari (25), Budharam (24), Lakkhe (45), and Urmila (25), died in a week. Officials have also attributed the baby’s death to the contaminated food. Narayanpur Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) T R Kunwar said that on October 21, they received reports of deaths because of the consumption of contaminated food in the village.

‘Institute of Future Skilling’ to empower 2K youth in ai, digital innovation

new delhi: In a bid to advance inclusive digital empowerment, the Ladli Foundation, in collaboration with Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avdheshanand Giri Maharaj, Head of Juna Peeth has inaugurated the Institute of Future Skilling in Chhatarpur, here. The initiative aims to equip 2,000 underprivileged students—especially girls and members of the transgender community—with modern technological skills and sustainable livelihood opportunities.