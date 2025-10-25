Nation Briefs

Chhattisgarh govt transfers seven IPS officers, including four SPs

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh government on Friday transferred seven Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, including superintendents of police of four districts.The districts comprise Rajnandgaon, Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur, Sakti and Kondagaon. Rajnandgaon Superintendent of Police Mohit Garg has been posted as Assistant Inspector General of Police, Police Headquarters, Raipur, while Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur SP Chandramohan Singh has been made Director, Training/Operations, Fire and Emergency, a state government order said. Sakti SP Ankita Sharma has has been appointed as SP of Rajnandgaon district, while Ratna Singh, Assistant Inspector General of Police at the Police Headquarters, has been made SP of Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur district, it added.

Telangana: 58 candidates in fray for Jubilee Hills Assembly bypoll

Hyderabad: As many as 58 candidates are in the fray for the November 11 bypoll to Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency in Telangana after the withdrawal of nominations on Friday. While 211 candidates filed their nominations, only 81 were accepted. Of the 81, 23 withdrew their candidatures, leaving 58 in the contest, an official release said. As part of enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for the byelection, cash, liquor and others worth over Rs 2.82 crore were seized.