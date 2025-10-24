Nation Briefs

Assam: ‘NFR accelerating Railway Developments in BTAD Region’

Maligaon: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) is undertaking a series of transformative railway development projects to strengthen connectivity, infrastructure and economic growth in the Bodoland Territorial Area Districts (BTAD) of Assam. These initiatives aim to boost regional development, create employment and integrate the BTAD region more closely with the national rail network under the vision of Viksit Bharat, the NFR said in a statement on Thursday. A key project among them is the proposed Wagon Periodic Overhauling Workshop at Basbari in Kokrajhar district.

Haryana cop ‘suicide’: Khattar meets family, offers condolences

Chandigarh: Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday visited the family of Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, who allegedly died by suicide, and expressed condolences. The minister met Kumar’s wife and IAS officer Amneet P Kumar at their residence here. Kumar, a 2001-batch IPS officer, allegedly shot himself at his Sector 11 private residence on October 7. In an eight-page ‘final note’, he had accused eight senior IPS officers of “blatant caste-based discrimination, targeted mental harassment, public humiliation, and atrocities”.