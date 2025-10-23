Nation Briefs

IAS officer’s VRS kicks up political row in Telangana

Hyderabad: Senior IAS officer Syed Ali Murtaza Rizvi’s voluntary retirement has triggered a political row in Telangana with the BRS accusing the government of “harassing” bureaucrats to engage in corruption. Rizvi, a 1999 batch officer who has about a decade of service left, opted for voluntary retirement from October 31 and the state government accepted it. The reason for his VRS is not known. Reacting to Rizvi’s VRS, Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar said the IAS officer’s retirement exposes how Telangana’s bureaucracy is being crushed between corrupt politics and blame games. “If ministers can’t make an officer bend to their pressure, do they choose to sacrifice him instead? Is this how the Congress government plans to run administration - by harassing officers who refuse to serve their personal interests?,” the minister asked in a post on ‘X’.

Andhra CM highlights speed of doing biz in UAE meetings

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday said that the state is moving from ‘ease of doing business towards speed of doing business’. Naidu, who is currently touring the UAE, held meetings with top industry representatives in Abu Dhabi to attract investments to the southern state. “Andhra Pradesh is moving from ease of doing business towards speed of doing business and Amaravati will be a hub for new opportunities,” he said.