Nation Briefs

Couple, minor daughter killed as speeding truck hits bike in Varanasi

Varanasi: A couple and their one-year-old daughter died after a speeding truck hit their motorcycle in the Ramnagar area of Varanasi on Wednesday, police said. Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Atul Anjan Tripathi said the accident took place around noon near Bhiti locality. The couple, along with daughter, was travelling on a motorcycle when a speeding truck hit them, crushing all three under its wheels, he said. Those killed in the accident were Om Prakash Singh (31), his wife Mamta (27) and their infant daughter, residents of Hardi Sahajni in Mirzapur district, the ACP said, adding that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem. The truck and its driver have been taken into custody, and further interrogation is underway.

ECR general manager reviews preparations ahead of Chhath festival

Hajipur: Ahead of Chhath festival, the preparations of East Central Railway were reviewed by the General Manager of East Central Railway, Chhatrasal Singh, in the review meeting with the departmental heads and divisional railway managers of all the divisions in the war room of Patna on Wednesday.