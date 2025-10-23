Nation Briefs

Odisha govt recommends CBI probe into sub-inspector recruitment issue

Bhubaneswar: The BJP government in Odisha on Wednesday recommended a CBI investigation into alleged irregularities in the recruitment of sub-inspectors in various departments, including police, and fire and emergency services, a statement said. The irregularities appear to span multiple states and are suspected to involve interstate criminal networks, which is why a CBI probe is required, said the statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO). CM Mohan Charan Majhi decided to hand over the investigation to the CBI after discussing the matter with different stakeholders, it said. The case is at present being investigated by the Crime Branch of the Odisha Police. So far, 123 people, including 114 aspirants, have been arrested in connection with the irregularities, officials said.

Rijiju on 2-day visit to Mizoram for Dampa bypoll campaign

Aizawl: Union minister Kiren Rijiju commenced his two-day visit to Mizoram on Wednesday to campaign for the BJP candidate in the November 11 Dampa assembly by-election, a party leader said. Soon after his arrival in Aizawl, the Union Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Minister left for West Phaileng area, which falls under Dampa assembly segment in Mamit district, to campaign for BJP candidate Lalhmangaiha, Mizoram BJP media convener Johny Lalthanpuia said. He said the BJP leader will address a public rally at Reiek on Thursday.