Nation Briefs

Meghalaya: 10 tonnes of illegal cannabis plantation destroyed

Shillong: In an anti-narcotics drive, around 10 tonnes of cannabis plants spread over five hectares were destroyed in Meghalaya’s East Khasi Hills district in a multi-force operation, police said on Tuesday. The joint operation was undertaken by the district police in collaboration with the forest, excise and anti-narcotics task force at Laitlulong village in Sohiong area, they said. The multi-department team systematically uprooted the illegally grown cannabis from the entire five-hectare area belonging to several households. The seized contraband was then destroyed on-site through controlled burning, ensuring complete elimination in accordance with established protocols. Friday.

President Droupadi Murmu in Kerala for four-day state visit

Thiruvananthapuram: President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday for a four-day official visit to the southern state. She was welcomed at the international airport by Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, other people’s representatives, and senior officials, officials said. Elaborate security arrangements have been made in the state capital ahead of the President’s arrival. From 3 pm, traffic restrictions were in place along the President’s route.