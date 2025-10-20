Nation Briefs

Mizoram: 4 candidates file nomination papers for Dampa bypoll

Aizawl: Four candidates filed their nomination papers for the bypoll to the Dampa assembly seat in Mizoram, an official said on Sunday. The candidates who filed their nomination papers were Vanlalsailova of the ruling Zoram People’s Movement, Mizo National Front’s R Lalthangliana, BJP’s Lalhmangaiha and John Rotluangliana of the Congress, they said. The last date for filing nomination is Tuesday, the papers will be scrutinised on Wednesday, and the deadline for withdrawal of candidature is Friday. Polling in the seat will be held on November 11. The bypoll is expected to be a four-cornered contest as all the four major political parties have fielded candidates. Smaller parties or Independent candidates are unlikely to contest the election. People’s Conference (PC) president Vanlalruata said his party will not contest the bypoll.

Sarpanches, corporators from Ahilyanagar, Nashik join Shiv Sena

Thane: Several leaders and workers from different political parties were inducted into the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena during a Diwali event in Maharashtra’s Thane city on Sunday. Sarpanches, corporators, councillors, office-bearers, and political activists, mainly from Ahilyanagar, Nashik, and Mumbai, were inducted into the ruling fold by Deputy Chief Minister Shinde.Addressing the gathering, Shinde said, “I welcome all of you into the Shiv Sena family. Together, we will work towards strengthening Maharashtra and taking our vision to every household.”