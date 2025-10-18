Nation Briefs

Cutting-edge KAVACH lab model inaugurated at NFR’s Training Centre

Maligaon: A state-of-the-art KAVACH Lab Model was inaugurated today by Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, General Manager, Northeast Frontier Railway, at the Signal & Telecom Specialised Training Centre (STC), Pandu. The commissioning of this advanced facility marks a significant milestone in Indian Railways’ journey towards safer, smarter and more reliable train operations. KAVACH, adopted as the National Automatic Train Protection (ATP) System on July 4 2020, is an indigenously developed safety technology aligned with the vision of Atma Nirbhar Bharat.

South Goa: Two dead, 4 seriously injured in blast at shipyard

Panaji: Two workers died and four others were seriously injured on Friday in a blast at a shipbuilding yard at Rassai village in south Goa, some 30 kilometres from here, an official said. The incident took place at 6:30pm in the shipbuilding yard owned by Vijai Marine Services, the senior Fire and Emergency Services official said. “When our team arrived at the spot, two workers were already dead and four others were seriously injured. Prima facie, it seems a cylinder exploded. The blast took place inside an under-construction ship,” the official said.