Nation Briefs

‘Caste census’: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah gets enumerated

Bengaluru: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, who was enumerated on Thursday for the ongoing Social and Educational Survey--widely referred to as the “caste census” -- said the survey was not limited to any one caste, but a scientific effort to shed light on the lives of everyone in the state. Calling on everyone to participate in the survey, he assured that the personal information gathered will definitely not be misused. “I have successfully fulfilled my duty by providing information to the staff who visited my house for the social and educational survey conducted by our government through the Backward Classes Commission. Our government has undertaken this survey with the aim of eliminating inequality and poverty and building an equal society,” Siddaramaiah said in a post on ‘X’.

‘Can’t rely on imported technologies to safeguard national interests’

Pune: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said while some countries adopt protectionist policies and sometimes withhold information on disruptive technologies, India has successfully challenged these barriers and proved that a country can become self-reliant in any field if intentions are clear. India cannot depend on import of technologies to safeguard its national interests, he said, adding that the government’s aim was not just to make the country self-reliant in the defence sector, but to establish it as a global innovation hub in the field.