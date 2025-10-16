Nation Briefs

ECR Hajipur Headquarters organised ‘Painting and Essay Competition’

Hajipur: As per the instructions of the Railway Board, Swachhata Pakhwada is being celebrated in East Central Railway from 01 October to 15 October, 2025 under Swachhata Hi Seva and Swachh Rail Swachh Bharat Mission. In this sequence, a “Painting and Essay Competition” was organised at the East Central Railway Headquarters. And in the presence of Rajiv Kumar, Chief Environment and Housekeeping Manager, the winner of the competition was awarded a certificate of appreciation and a prize.

CVC Director Leads Interactive Vigilance Workshop at NFR Headquarters

Maligaon: As part of Vigilance Awareness Week 2025, the Vigilance Wing of Northeast Frontier Railway organised an interactive workshop and presentation session at the NF Railway Headquarters, Maligaon. The session held on Monday was addressed by Ms Priyanka Singh, IRS, Director, Central Vigilance Commission and graced by SP Beck, Senior Deputy General Manager and Chief Vigilance Officer, NF Railway.