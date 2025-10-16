Nation Briefs

Guj: 1.11 crore people write postcards to thank PM modi, set world record

Ahmedabad: More than 1.11 crore postcards were written by people associated with the cooperative sector in Gujarat to express gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, setting a new Guinness World Record in the process, officials said on Wednesday. The initiative was undertaken under the aegis of the Department of Agriculture, Farmers Welfare and Cooperation. In all, 1,11,75,000 postcards were written to the PM, thanking him for GST reforms and several other measures, said a state government release. For the first time in the world such a large number of postcards were written simultaneously, and Guinness World Records officials awarded a certificate for the achievement on Tuesday after the counting at a venue on Sabarmati Riverfront, it said.

‘Mahagathbandhan to soon reach consensus on seat-sharing for Bihar polls’

Jaipur: Senior Congress leader and former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday expressed confidence that the Opposition Mahagathbandhan would soon reach a consensus on seat-sharing arrangements for the upcoming Bihar elections. Asked about the progress of talks, Gehlot told reporters here, “I believe the decision will be made in a day or two. Discussions are underway, and I think a final call will be taken soon.” The 243-member Bihar Assembly will go to polls on November 6 and 11, and the counting will take place on November 14.