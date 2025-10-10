Nation Briefs

NFR to cancel, reduce frequency of trains during upcoming foggy season

Maligaon: To ensure smooth and safe train operations during the upcoming foggy season, Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has decided to cancel and reduce the frequency of selected trains during the period from December 1 2025 to March 3 2026. These proactive measures aim to maintain safety, punctuality and operational efficiency during periods of reduced visibility in northern and eastern India.

bihar: one dead, 5 missing after boat capsizes in Aurangabad

aurangabad: A woman died and five were feared drowned after a boat, carrying 16 persons, capsized in Sone river in Bihar’s Aurangabad district on Friday, officials said. The incident took place in the morning in the Barem locality under the jurisdiction of Nabinagar division, they said. The deceased has been identified as Tamanna Parveen (21). “Ten people have so far been rescued, and the body of the woman was recovered during the operation. Five people are still missing. We have engaged the state disaster response force (SDRF) for the rescue operation,” District Magistrate Shrikant Shastri said. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expressed condolences over the woman’s death.