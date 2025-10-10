Nation Briefs

West Bengal: Man dies after falling from 5-storied building

Kolkata: A man died after falling from the roof of a five-storied building , on Wednesday while he was hanging wet clothes in Behala. According to the police, sometime before 1 pm, the deceased, identified as Tapan Dey (57) of P-108, PC Sen Colony, PB Road in Behala was hanging clothes on the roof of the apartment building. Suddenly, he somehow fell down from the roof. When the residents of the apartment came after hearing something heavy falling, they saw Dey lying injured. Immediately, he was rushed to the SSKM hospital where he was admitted at the trauma care centre. On the wee hours of Thursday, Dey succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Assam: Former union minister Rajen Gohain, 17 others resign from BJP

Dibrugarh/Guwahati: Former Union minister and four-time BJP MP Rajen Gohain from Assam’s Nagaon parliamentary constituency resigned from the party along with 17 other members on Thursday, officials said. In a letter to state BJP president Dilip Saikia, Gohain said he was resigning from the primary membership of the party and stepping down from all party positions with immediate effect. Seventeen other BJP members, mostly from Upper and Central Assam, also submitted their resignations to Saikia, sources said. Gohain said he resigned as the party had failed “to fulfil the promises made to the people of Assam and betrayed the indigenous communities”.