Nation Briefs

Kamala Rising Stars 2.0 Awards Honour 42 Changemakers on PM’s Birthday

New Delhi: The Kamala Ankibai Ghamandiram Gowani Trust recently hosted the “Kamala Rising Stars 2.0 Awards” at the Prime Minister’s Museum, here in the national capital, to mark the 75th birth anniversary of PM Narendra Modi. The ceremony celebrated 42 individuals from diverse fields, including education, journalism, social service, entrepreneurship, sports, art, environment, and technology, for their outstanding contributions to social transformation. This year’s theme, “Dhruv Tara” (The Pole Star), symbolised moral clarity and purposeful direction.

Arunachal: 2 labourers killed, as landslide hits construction site

Itanagar: Two labourers were killed and three others were injured when a landslide hit their construction site in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tirap district on Wednesday, an official said. Tirap District Disaster Management Officer (DDMO) Emily Tingkhatra told news agency that the incident occurred at around 11.30 am on Wednesday when a landslide triggered by earth cutting at a construction site buried the labourers. The official said personnel from Assam Rifles, Central Reserve Police Force and State Disaster Response Force rushed to the site and carried out a rescue operation.