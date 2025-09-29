Nation Briefs

Congress appoints Rao Narender Singh as Haryana unit chief

new delhi: The Congress on Monday appointed Rao Narender Singh as the new president of its Haryana unit and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda as the CLP leader in the state. Rao Narender Singh replaces Udai Bhan, who was appointed president of the state unit in April 2022. He is the former Health Minister of Haryana and hails from Narnaul. Hooda has been made the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader nearly a year after the assembly elections. The appointment assumes significance as the party seems to have finally succumbed to internal pressures. The Congress had not announced its CLP leader for the last year.

Veteran theatre artiste Yashwant Sardeshpande dies in Bengaluru

bengaluru: Veteran theatre artiste Yashwant Sardeshpande, known for comic roles, died here on Monday. He was 60. According to his family, he suffered a heart attack. He arrived in Bengaluru this morning after a performance in Dharwad on Sunday. BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai offered condolences and said with his passing, the Kannada theatre has indeed suffered a great loss. “I was deeply saddened to hear about the demise of renowned theatre artist Yashwant Sardeshpande. He had earned immense recognition through his comedy plays, and became especially famous for acting in and directing the play All the best,” the former CM said in a post on ‘X’.