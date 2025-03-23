Nation Briefs

President Murmu to visit Chhattisgarh, Odisha on Monday

new delhi: President Droupadi Murmu will visit Chhattisgarh and Odisha on March 24 to attend official functions, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Sunday. Murmu will grace the silver jubilee of the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly in Raipur on Monday, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement. “Tomorrow, she will also attend the foundation day ceremony of Bharatiya Biswabasu Shabar Samaj at Kaliapalli, Nayagarh, Odisha,” it said.

Om Birla addresses 45th Rabi All India Oilseeds Seminar in Agra

agra: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday called upon all stakeholders — farmers, entrepreneurs, scientists, and industry leaders — to unite with determination and play a pivotal role in making India self-reliant and a global leader in oilseed production. Noting that India’s demand for edible oil far exceeds its domestic supply, Birla called upon industry leaders and oil millers to innovate and find solutions to reduce import dependency, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat’.