Nation Briefs

Delhi-Agartala Rail connectivity strengthened: Vaishnaw

New Delhi: The Minister of Railways, Information & Broadcasting and Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw reaffirmed the government’s commitment to enhancing railway infrastructure in Tripura while replying to a question in the Lok Sabha on Friday. He said that Tripura achieved broad gauge connectivity with the rest of the country following the completion of the Lumding – Silchar – Badarpur – Agartala gauge conversion project in 2016. This improved the rail connectivity of the stations across the state of Tripura.

GM/NFR praises technical workforce for Bairabi-Sairang new rail line project

Maligaon: Arun Kumar Chaudhary, General Manager of Northeast Frontier Railway (Construction) conducted inspection at Sairang yard and Bridge No. 196 near Sairang on 18.03.2025. The Bridge No. 196 is an important bridge. It was the most critical and the only bridge left out to be completed out of a total 144 number bridges which has been constructed as a part of the Bairabi – Sairang new railway line project.